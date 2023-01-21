Yoon, first lady offer Lunar New Year greetings
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee on Saturday offered Lunar New Year greetings to the people, renewing his commitment to vitalize people's livelihoods and take care of vulnerable people.
In a video message, Yoon said the government "will take care of our needy neighbors more warmly and meticulously in the new year."
Despite grim economic outlooks at home and abroad, Yoon said the government will make utmost efforts for a "new leap" this year.
Yoon also thanked soldiers, police officers and firefighters who are doing their jobs during the holiday.
Yoon returned home Saturday from a weeklong visit to the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.
Yoon said the visit's "entire schedule was focused on the economy so that our people and businessmen can demonstrate their capabilities on the world stage."
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
Iconic S. Korean actress Yun Jung-hee dies in Paris
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
(2nd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through slum in Seoul