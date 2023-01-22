Sunday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-3 Snow 30

Incheon 03/-3 Snow 30

Suwon 03/-4 Snow 30

Cheongju 05/-3 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 05/-4 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 01/-9 Sunny 60

Gangneung 06/-3 Sunny 20

Jeonju 06/-3 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 06/-3 Cloudy 30

Jeju 09/03 Rain 80

Daegu 05/-4 Cloudy 20

Busan 08/00 Cloudy 30

