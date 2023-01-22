Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 22, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-3 Snow 30
Incheon 03/-3 Snow 30
Suwon 03/-4 Snow 30
Cheongju 05/-3 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 05/-4 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 01/-9 Sunny 60
Gangneung 06/-3 Sunny 20
Jeonju 06/-3 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 06/-3 Cloudy 30
Jeju 09/03 Rain 80
Daegu 05/-4 Cloudy 20
Busan 08/00 Cloudy 30
(END)
