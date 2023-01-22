S. Korea reports 16,624 COVID-19 cases, lowest Sunday tally in 15 weeks
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 16,624 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the lowest number for a Sunday in 15 weeks, health authorities said, amid a slowdown in infections and less testing over the Lunar New Year holiday.
The new cases, including 70 from overseas, brought the total caseload to 29,999,529, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The tally marked the lowest for any Sunday since Oct. 9, when the country reported 17,646 new cases.
The country added 24 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,209. The number of critically ill patients came to 460, up from 436 the previous day, the KDCA said.
On Friday, the government said it will lift a mask mandate for most public indoor spaces Jan. 30, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.
The government has also been closely watching overseas visitors amid the recent surge in infections in China following Beijing's lifting of its zero-COVID policy in December.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
Yoon, first lady offer Lunar New Year greetings
-
(LEAD) N. Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia in violation of UNSC sanctions: White House
-
(2nd LD) Traffic slows as Lunar New Year holiday begins
-
N. Korea received US$2.3 mln in humanitarian aid last year: OCHA data
-
N. Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia in violation of UNSC sanctions: White House