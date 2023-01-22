Actress Yun Jung-hee's funeral to be held in Catholic church near Paris
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The funeral for late South Korean actress Yun Jung-hee will be held in a Catholic church near Paris later this month, sources said Sunday.
Yun, an iconic figure in Korean cinema with a prolific and acclaimed career, died in the French capital Thursday after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 79.
Her funeral will be held in a private ceremony on Jan. 30 with the attendance of only close family and friends, according to the sources in the movie industry and those near her family.
Yun's body will be cremated and buried in a grave close to the church.
Born in 1944 in the southeastern port city of Busan, Yun rose to stardom with her debut film, "Sorrowful Youth" (1967).
The actress captured the audience and critics alike with a wide range of acting, appearing in some 280 works and earning over 20 best actress awards at domestic ceremonies.
