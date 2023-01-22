Today in Korean history
Jan. 23
1981 -- South Korea's military government reduces opposition leader Kim Dae-jung's death sentence to life in prison. Kim was sentenced to death the previous year for allegedly instigating an insurgency in the southwestern city of Gwangju that year.
1996 -- Hyun Sung-il, an official at the North Korean Embassy in Zambia, defects to South Korea.
1997 -- South Korean conglomerate Hanbo Group declares bankruptcy due to mounting debt.
2001 -- North Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Belgium.
2003 -- Shinhan Financial Group is chosen as the preferred bidder for Chohung Bank.
2007 -- Top nuclear envoys of the two Koreas hold talks in Beijing and agree to reopen the six-nation negotiations on ending North Korea's nuclear ambition.
2019 -- South Korea's military strongly condemns a Japanese warplane's low-altitude flight close to a South Korean warship, calling it a "provocative act." Earlier in the day, a Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3 patrol plane flew close to South Korea's 4,500-ton destroyer Daejoyeong at an altitude of 60 to 70 meters just 540 meters away in international waters near Ieodo, a submerged rock south of Korea's southern island of Jeju.
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
N. Korea received US$2.3 mln in humanitarian aid last year: OCHA data
-
Yoon, first lady offer Lunar New Year greetings
-
(LEAD) N. Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia in violation of UNSC sanctions: White House
-
(2nd LD) Traffic slows as Lunar New Year holiday begins
-
300 won in cashable points to be provided for every cafe beverage bought in reusable cups