Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 January 23, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-1 Cloudy 20

Incheon 02/-1 Cloudy 20

Suwon 04/-3 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 05/-3 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 06/-4 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 04/-4 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 07/00 Sunny 20

Jeonju 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 07/-1 Cloudy 30

Jeju 10/07 Cloudy 30

Daegu 08/-2 Cloudy 20

Busan 11/02 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!