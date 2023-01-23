Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 January 23, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-1 Cloudy 20
Incheon 02/-1 Cloudy 20
Suwon 04/-3 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 05/-3 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 06/-4 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 04/-4 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 07/00 Sunny 20
Jeonju 07/-2 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 07/-1 Cloudy 30
Jeju 10/07 Cloudy 30
Daegu 08/-2 Cloudy 20
Busan 11/02 Sunny 20
