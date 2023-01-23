S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop to 9,227, cumulative cases top 30 mln
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 9,227 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest number in more than three months, health authorities said, amid a slowdown in infections and less testing over the Lunar New Year holiday.
The new cases, including 60 from overseas, brought the total caseload to 30,008,756, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The nation, with a population of 51.6 million, also reached the grim milestone of 30 million, three years after its first COVID-19 case was reported on Jan. 20, 2020.
Monday's tally marked the lowest since Oct. 10 last year, when the country reported 8,973 new cases.
The country added 26 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,235. The number of critically ill patients came to 450, slightly down from 460 the previous day, the KDCA said.
On Friday, the government said it will lift a mask mandate for most public indoor spaces Jan. 30, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.
The government has also been closely watching overseas visitors amid the recent surge in infections in China following Beijing's lifting of its zero-COVID policy in December.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
(2nd LD) Yoon visits S. Korean-built nuclear power plant in UAE
-
N. Korea received US$2.3 mln in humanitarian aid last year: OCHA data
-
Xi thanks N.K. leader for condolence message after Jiang's death
-
Vice unification minister calls on N. Korea to return to dialogue
-
Traffic congestion heavy on Lunar New Year
-
Actress Yun Jung-hee's funeral to be held in Catholic church near Paris