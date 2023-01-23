(LEAD) Traffic builds up on highways as people return to Seoul from Lunar New Year holiday
(ATTN: UPDATES with latest figures in 5th para)
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Traffic on major highways started to build up nationwide Monday morning, as millions of South Koreans started to return to Seoul on the third day of the four-day Lunar New Year holiday.
This year's holiday, one of the country's largest, started Saturday, with the annual exodus of people from Seoul and its surrounding areas to their hometowns for Lunar New Year, which fell on Sunday.
With the extended holiday ending Tuesday, those same people began making their way back to the nation's capital Monday.
According to the state-run Korea Expressway Corp., traffic toward Seoul was expected to peak around 4-5 p.m. Monday, and it will likely ease around 2-3 a.m. Tuesday.
A drive from the southeastern port city of Busan to Seoul, 325 kilometers in distance, was expected to take about seven hours and 10 minutes as of 12 p.m. From Gangneung, 168 km east of the capital, the drive was expected to take four hours.
The Korea Expressway Corp. estimated 5.13 million vehicles would hit the road Monday.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
(2nd LD) Yoon visits S. Korean-built nuclear power plant in UAE
-
N. Korea received US$2.3 mln in humanitarian aid last year: OCHA data
-
Xi thanks N.K. leader for condolence message after Jiang's death
-
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
-
Vice unification minister calls on N. Korea to return to dialogue
-
Families of Itaewon tragedy victims hold memorial service on Lunar New Year