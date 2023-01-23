(2nd LD) Lunar New Year holiday traffic eases as people return to Seoul
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with traffic conditions in paras 2-3; TRIMS)
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Traffic on major highways eased late Monday as millions of South Korean headed back to Seoul on the third day of the four-day Lunar New Year holiday.
As of 10 p.m., it would take about 4 hours and 40 minutes to drive from the southern port city of Busan to Seoul, around 3 1/2 hours from Daegu, 3 hours and 20 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju, and about 2 hours and 40 minutes from Gangneung on the east coast, according to the state-run Korea Expressway Corp.
The traffic was expected to further ease after midnight.
This year's holiday, one of the country's largest, started Saturday, with the annual exodus of people from Seoul and its surrounding areas to their hometowns for Lunar New Year, which fell on Sunday.
With the extended holiday ending Tuesday, those same people began making their way back to the nation's capital Monday.
The expressway operator estimated 5.13 million vehicles would hit the road Monday.
brk@yna.co.kr
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
