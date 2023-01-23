No S. Korean victims from mass shooting in California: foreign ministry

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean foreign ministry said Monday that no Korean injuries or deaths have been reported from the deadly mass shooting in California that claimed 10 lives.

"No Korean damage has been reported to the Korean Embassy or local Korean communities so far," the ministry said. "We will make constant efforts to keep close tabs on the incident in cooperation with the Los Angeles authorities."

A gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 more in a shooting Saturday night (U.S. time) at a dance studio in Monterey Park, a city east of Los Angeles, where the city's large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year.

The local sheriff's office said the suspect, known to be a 72-year-old Asian man, was found dead inside a van from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Police officers guard the area near the location of a shooting that took place during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California, the United States, on Jan. 22, 2023, in this Reuters photo. (Yonhap)

