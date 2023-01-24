Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 24, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -12/-17 Sunny 10

Incheon -12/-17 Sunny 20

Suwon -12/-18 Cloudy 20

Cheongju -10/-14 Snow 60

Daejeon -9/-14 Snow 30

Chuncheon -11/-19 Cloudy 0

Gangneung -7/-14 Sunny 0

Jeonju -7/-11 Snow 60

Gwangju -7/-8 Snow 80

Jeju -1/-2 Snow 80

Daegu -7/-11 Sunny 10

Busan -4/-7 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!