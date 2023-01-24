Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 24, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -12/-17 Sunny 10
Incheon -12/-17 Sunny 20
Suwon -12/-18 Cloudy 20
Cheongju -10/-14 Snow 60
Daejeon -9/-14 Snow 30
Chuncheon -11/-19 Cloudy 0
Gangneung -7/-14 Sunny 0
Jeonju -7/-11 Snow 60
Gwangju -7/-8 Snow 80
Jeju -1/-2 Snow 80
Daegu -7/-11 Sunny 10
Busan -4/-7 Sunny 0
(END)
