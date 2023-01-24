Hyundai's accumulated sales of electric cars top 1 mln units

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday its total global sales of electric vehicles had exceeded 1 million units as of 2022, 11 years after the conglomerate entered the market.

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. saw their accumulative sales of EVs reach 1.02 million units as of end-December, according to the automotive group, which launched the country's first all-electric car, the BlueOn, in July 2011.

Hyundai Motor accounted for 601,448 of the total sales of EVs so far, with its smaller sister Kia taking up 420,836 units, it added.

In 2022 alone, the group sold 371,838 units of EVs, growing sharply from just 101,362 units tallied in 2019.

The most popular model so far was the Hyundai KONA EV with 256,907 units, followed by the Kia Niro EV with 200,302 units and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 with 165,637 units, the data also showed.

Hyundai Motor Group, meanwhile, earlier said it plans to release 31 additional EV models by 2030 to reach annual sales of more than 3 million units.



This file photo taken July 14, 2022, shows the Genesis X Speedium Coupe, an electric vehicle concept car of Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Co., at the Busan International Motor Show 2022 held in the southeastern port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

