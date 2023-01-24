S. Korean gov't calls in Japanese diplomat to protest Tokyo's Dokdo claims
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government has called in a Japanese diplomat in Seoul to lodge a protest over the Japanese foreign minister's recent claims to the East Sea islets of Dokdo, sources said Tuesday.
Seo Min-jung, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, brought in Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy here on Monday, after Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi laid claim to Dokdo in a parliamentary policy speech.
Following Hayashi's speech, Lim Soo-suk, the spokesperson of Seoul's foreign ministry issued a statement calling for an immediate retraction of the remarks on Dokdo.
"The repetition of wrongful claims would not be of any help in joint efforts to establish a 'future-oriented' relationship," the statement reads.
Seo appears to have repeated the ministry's stance in talks with Kumagai.
Tokyo's renewed claims to Dokdo came as the two countries have been mired in other historical spats, such as those over Japan's wartime forced labor, despite their efforts to strengthen security coordination in the face of evolving North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
South Korea has been in effective control of Dokdo, with a small police detachment, since its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
-
U.S. House resolution calls for return of USS Pueblo seized by N. Korea
-
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
-
Biden nominates new special envoy for N. Korean human rights
-
(LEAD) Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday