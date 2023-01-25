U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for possible nuclear test: Pentagon
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States continues to closely monitor North Korea for a possible nuclear test, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.
The spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, said the U.S. is also working closely with its allies in preparation for a potential nuclear test.
"You have heard us say before that we do remain concerned that North Korea is prepared to conduct a seventh nuclear test," the Pentagon spokesperson told a daily press briefing.
"It would certainly be a destabilizing action in the region, and so it's something that we continue to keep a close eye on," Ryder added.
North Korea conducted its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017. However, officials in Seoul and Washington have said that Pyongyang may conduct a nuclear test "at any time," adding it appears to have completed all preparations for a test.
"We will work closely with our partners and our allies in the region to be prepared in that eventuality," Ryder said when asked about U.S. countermeasures in response to a North Korean nuclear test.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
-
Biden nominates new special envoy for N. Korean human rights
-
U.S. House resolution calls for return of USS Pueblo seized by N. Korea
-
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
-
Chinese man deported after refusing to quarantine, fleeing