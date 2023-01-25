SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 25.



Korean-language dailies

-- Nation freezes over in cold wave (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 40,000 stranded in Jeju as nation freezes over in cold wave (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cold wave leaves 40,000 stranded in Jeju (Donga Ilbo)

-- 40,000 stranded on way home due to cold wave, heavy snow (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Jeju Int'l Airport shut down, temperature in Seoul to dip to -18 C today (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Severe cold wave strikes travelers returning home from Lunar New Year holiday (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Interior ministry decides not to investigate causes behind Itaewon tragedy (Hankyoreh)

-- Daily low temperature to hit -23 C today (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't decision on hydrogen policy delayed, leaving potential investors frustrated (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Trade deficit amounts to US$10.2 bln, 20 pct of last year's total, in 20 days (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North human rights envoy nominated by White House (JoongAng Daily)

-- Siberian cold wave sweeps S. Korea (Korea Herald)

-- Tehran says Seoul's response to 'enemy' remark insufficient (Korea Times)

(END)