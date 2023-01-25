Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 25, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -6/-18 Cloudy 20
Incheon -6/-16 Sunny 60
Suwon -5/-17 Cloudy 20
Cheongju -5/-16 Sunny 10
Daejeon -4/-17 Sunny 0
Chuncheon -5/-21 Cloudy 20
Gangneung -1/-13 Cloudy 20
Jeonju -3/-15 Sunny 0
Gwangju -2/-12 Sunny 0
Jeju 00/-4 Snow 60
Daegu -1/-15 Sunny 0
Busan 01/-12 Sunny 0
(END)
