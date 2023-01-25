Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

January 25, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -6/-18 Cloudy 20

Incheon -6/-16 Sunny 60

Suwon -5/-17 Cloudy 20

Cheongju -5/-16 Sunny 10

Daejeon -4/-17 Sunny 0

Chuncheon -5/-21 Cloudy 20

Gangneung -1/-13 Cloudy 20

Jeonju -3/-15 Sunny 0

Gwangju -2/-12 Sunny 0

Jeju 00/-4 Snow 60

Daegu -1/-15 Sunny 0

Busan 01/-12 Sunny 0

