Cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju, 2 rescued
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- A Hong Kong-registered cargo ship carrying 22 crew members sank off the southern island of Jeju on Wednesday, and two of them were rescued, while a search is under way for the others, the Coast Guard said.
Fourteen Chinese and eight Myanmarese crew members were aboard the 6,551-ton wood-carrying ship, Jin Tian, when it went down in waters 148.2 kilometers southeast of the city of Seogwipo on Jeju Island at 1:45 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.
Two of the crew members were rescued, and the Coast Guard was conducting a joint search and rescue operation with their Japanese counterparts for the 20 others, officials said.
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
Chinese man deported after refusing to quarantine, fleeing
-
(LEAD) Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
-
Biden nominates new special envoy for N. Korean human rights
-
(LEAD) Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
-
U.S. House resolution calls for return of USS Pueblo seized by N. Korea