Veterans ministry unveils emblem for 70th Korean War armistice anniv.

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's veterans ministry on Wednesday unveiled an emblem marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

The emblem is composed of the word "amazing" and the number "70" to highlight the progress the country has made since the armistice was signed in July 1953 by the U.S.-led U.N. Command, North Korea and China, according to the ministry.

The number "70" in the emblem is tilted by 22 degrees to represent the number of countries that participated in the war to support the South, while its red and blue colors are meant to represent the "taegeuk" symbol of South Korea's national flag.

"(We) will carry out various 70th armistice anniversary projects to instill pride among the people and the 22 countries that took part in the war in the history of success -- the amazing 70 years built by the efforts of the people based on the war veterans' great sacrifices," Veterans Minister Park Min-shik said in a release.

The ministry said it will kick off the events with next month's opening of an online platform of over 5,000 pieces of content on the conflict it curated in collaboration with Google over the past 30 months.

As the Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, the two Koreans remain technically at war.



The emblem of the 70th anniversary of the armistice signing of the 1950-53 Korean War is shown in this image provided by the veterans ministry on Jan. 25, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)