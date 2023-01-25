Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's internet safety watchdog said Wednesday a Chinese hacking group has launched a cyberattack against 12 South Korean academic institutions.

The Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) said the attackers hacked into the websites of 12 institutions Sunday, which included some departments of Jeju University and the Korea National University of Education.

The KISA said the Chinese hacking group had warned of a cyberattack.

(END)