Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA
All News 09:39 January 25, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's internet safety watchdog said Wednesday a Chinese hacking group has launched a cyberattack against 12 South Korean academic institutions.
The Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) said the attackers hacked into the websites of 12 institutions Sunday, which included some departments of Jeju University and the Korea National University of Education.
The KISA said the Chinese hacking group had warned of a cyberattack.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
Chinese man deported after refusing to quarantine, fleeing
-
(LEAD) Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
-
Biden nominates new special envoy for N. Korean human rights
-
(LEAD) Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
-
U.S. House resolution calls for return of USS Pueblo seized by N. Korea