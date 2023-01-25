'Vibe' by Taeyang, Jimin debuts No. 76 on Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS' Jimin have made their debut as solo artists on the U.S. Billboard's main singles chart for their collaboration single "Vibe."
The digital single landed at 76th on the Hot 100 for this week by scoring 4.2 million streams and 20,000 downloads in the United States, Billboard reported Tuesday (U.S. time).
Combining the signature, silky voices of Taeyang and Jimin, "Vibe" depicts one's fluttering feelings toward his lover. In addition to his participation as a featured artist, Jimin also appeared in the music video for the song.
The tune earlier debuted at No. 96 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, one of the world's two biggest music charts along with the U.S. Billboard, after its release on Jan. 13.
It marks the first time for both artists to enter the Hot 100 as soloists.
BTS, in particular, became the first act in K-pop history to have all the members listed on the Hot 100 as soloists, with Jimin being the last member to do so. Since J-Hope charted at No. 81 with "Chicken Noodle Soup," featuring Becky G. in 2019, Suga, V. Jungkook, Jin, RM and now Jimin have all followed in that order, tallying 12 solo entries so far, according to Billboard.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
Chinese man deported after refusing to quarantine, fleeing
-
(LEAD) Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
-
Biden nominates new special envoy for N. Korean human rights
-
(LEAD) Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
-
U.S. House resolution calls for return of USS Pueblo seized by N. Korea