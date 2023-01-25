N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea's plan to hold defense meeting with UNC members
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday denounced South Korea's plan to hold a defense ministerial meeting with members of the U.S.-led U.N. Command (UNC), accusing it as an attempt to wipe out Pyongyang.
Uriminzokkiri took issue with Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's remarks earlier this month that Seoul and Washington will host the meeting later this year to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their alliance, during his report to President Yoon Suk Yeol on major policy tasks.
"This is yet another serious provocative act that openly declares it will crush our republic with force even by bringing back the U.S.-led multinational forces in case of emergency," it said.
The outlet also accused the UNC as a "tool of war" for Washington disguised under the United Nations, claiming it seeks to help the United States unfold its Indo-Pacific strategy.
"The Yoon Suk Yeol gang of mobsters saying it will renew the function and role of the UNC is like volunteering to act as cannon fodders and troopers of the Indo-Pacific strategy," the outlet added.
South Korea and the U.S. have been discussing the "updating" of cooperation mechanisms within the UNC, launched soon after the 1950-53 Korean War, so as to ensure its relevance with the present time, according to Seoul officials. They plan to wrap up the updating process this year.
