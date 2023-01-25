'Jung_E' debuts at No. 1 on Netflix's non-English film chart
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Korean director Yeon Sang-ho's sci-fi thriller "Jung_E" was the most watched non-English film on Netflix in the first week of its release, data showed Wednesday.
"Jung_E" was watched for 19.3 million hours in the first three days after its release on Friday, topping the non-English film chart in the week of Jan. 16-22, according to Netflix's Top 10 chart.
The film was on the list of Netflix's Top 10 films in 80 nations, including South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, Spain and Singapore.
Set in the 22nd century, the dystopian movie follows an ambitious project to create perfect combat artificial intelligence by using the brain of a legendary warrior, Yoon Jung-e (Kim Hyun-joo), which is led by her daughter Seo-hyun (played by late actress Kang Soo-youn).
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
