Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q4 net income up 42.5 pct to 120.7 bln won
All News 15:06 January 25, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 120.7 billion won (US$97.8 million), up 42.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 68 percent on-year to 101.2 billion won. Revenue decreased 19 percent to 1.96 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 96 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
Cold wave warnings issued across S. Korea; Seoul witnesses coldest day
-
Chinese man deported after refusing to quarantine, fleeing
-
(LEAD) Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
-
(2nd LD) Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
-
U.S. military presence in S. Korea does not bother N. Korea at all: Pompeo