Samsung Electro-Mechanics 2022 net profit up 8.5 pct to 993.5 bln won
All News 15:07 January 25, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 993.5 billion won (US$805.3 million), up 8.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 1.18 trillion won, down 20.4 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 2.6 percent to 9.42 trillion won.
