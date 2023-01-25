Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics 2022 net profit up 8.5 pct to 993.5 bln won

All News 15:07 January 25, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 993.5 billion won (US$805.3 million), up 8.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 1.18 trillion won, down 20.4 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 2.6 percent to 9.42 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!