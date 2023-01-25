TXT's new EP exceeds 2 mln copies in preorders

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together broke its own record as preorders for its fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," have surpassed 2 million copies, the band's agency said Wednesday.

The EP has sold 2.16 million copies in preorders with two days left before its release, BigHit Music said, citing the album's distributor, YG Plus.

The number exceeded the cumulative sales of over 1.8 million copies for the band's fourth EP, "minisode 2: Thursday's Child," based on Circle Chart, the national chart of South Korea.

The new EP, set to come out Friday at 2 p.m., depicts the youth, who are swayed by the temptations of freedom and entertainment, according to the agency.

South Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together is seen in this concept photo for its upcoming EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

