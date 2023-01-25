TXT's new EP exceeds 2 mln copies in preorders
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together broke its own record as preorders for its fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," have surpassed 2 million copies, the band's agency said Wednesday.
The EP has sold 2.16 million copies in preorders with two days left before its release, BigHit Music said, citing the album's distributor, YG Plus.
The number exceeded the cumulative sales of over 1.8 million copies for the band's fourth EP, "minisode 2: Thursday's Child," based on Circle Chart, the national chart of South Korea.
The new EP, set to come out Friday at 2 p.m., depicts the youth, who are swayed by the temptations of freedom and entertainment, according to the agency.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
Cold wave warnings issued across S. Korea; Seoul witnesses coldest day
-
Chinese man deported after refusing to quarantine, fleeing
-
(LEAD) Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
-
(2nd LD) Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
-
U.S. military presence in S. Korea does not bother N. Korea at all: Pompeo