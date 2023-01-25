KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 732,000 UP 11,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,730 UP 60
KAL 24,300 DN 200
AmoreG 38,700 DN 1,300
HyundaiMtr 165,700 UP 1,200
LG Corp. 83,000 UP 400
KCC 228,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 74,400 UP 2,700
Daewoong 20,000 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 13,090 DN 610
LX INT 34,350 UP 400
Youngpoong 634,000 DN 6,000
KIA CORP. 65,000 UP 700
SK hynix 91,400 UP 3,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,440 DN 60
Shinsegae 234,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 345,500 DN 3,000
Hyosung 69,100 0
LotteChilsung 161,600 DN 2,900
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,300 0
GCH Corp 16,810 UP 110
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,350 DN 850
POSCO CHEMICAL 182,800 DN 1,700
Boryung 9,520 DN 10
LOTTE 33,200 DN 300
SGBC 45,500 UP 150
NHIS 9,400 DN 80
DongwonInd 47,550 DN 200
LS 68,400 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108100 DN400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 649,000 UP 30,000
GC Corp 130,000 0
DB INSURANCE 67,900 DN 600
SamsungElec 63,400 UP 1,600
GS E&C 23,150 DN 700
KPIC 171,700 DN 5,300
GS Retail 28,300 DN 750
SLCORP 25,450 UP 550
Yuhan 53,300 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,000 DN 20
