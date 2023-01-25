SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



TaekwangInd 732,000 UP 11,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,730 UP 60

KAL 24,300 DN 200

AmoreG 38,700 DN 1,300

HyundaiMtr 165,700 UP 1,200

LG Corp. 83,000 UP 400

KCC 228,500 UP 1,000

SKBP 74,400 UP 2,700

Daewoong 20,000 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 13,090 DN 610

LX INT 34,350 UP 400

Youngpoong 634,000 DN 6,000

KIA CORP. 65,000 UP 700

SK hynix 91,400 UP 3,800

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,440 DN 60

Shinsegae 234,000 DN 1,000

Nongshim 345,500 DN 3,000

Hyosung 69,100 0

LotteChilsung 161,600 DN 2,900

LOTTE Fine Chem 56,300 0

GCH Corp 16,810 UP 110

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,350 DN 850

POSCO CHEMICAL 182,800 DN 1,700

Boryung 9,520 DN 10

LOTTE 33,200 DN 300

SGBC 45,500 UP 150

NHIS 9,400 DN 80

DongwonInd 47,550 DN 200

LS 68,400 UP 600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108100 DN400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 649,000 UP 30,000

GC Corp 130,000 0

DB INSURANCE 67,900 DN 600

SamsungElec 63,400 UP 1,600

GS E&C 23,150 DN 700

KPIC 171,700 DN 5,300

GS Retail 28,300 DN 750

SLCORP 25,450 UP 550

Yuhan 53,300 DN 100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,000 DN 20

(MORE)