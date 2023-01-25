Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

January 25, 2023

POSCO Holdings 303,000 DN 5,500
Ottogi 463,000 UP 5,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,870 UP 30
SKC 95,500 UP 2,400
DL 62,500 DN 200
HITEJINRO 25,750 DN 150
DOOSAN 93,800 UP 4,500
CJ LOGISTICS 90,400 DN 1,900
Meritz Insurance 54,300 DN 1,500
TaihanElecWire 1,554 DN 1
Daesang 21,000 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 31,550 DN 500
SKNetworks 3,945 DN 35
ORION Holdings 15,160 DN 190
KSOE 76,200 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 6,800 DN 130
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,190 DN 210
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 0
Kogas 34,000 UP 100
HtlShilla 82,200 DN 600
Hanmi Science 30,200 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 150,800 UP 2,800
Hanssem 52,200 DN 100
F&F 148,100 UP 6,100
HyundaiMipoDock 77,300 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 36,200 UP 1,200
S-Oil 89,000 UP 800
LG Innotek 281,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,800 DN 3,700
HMM 22,150 UP 800
HYUNDAI WIA 52,400 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 147,900 DN 100
SamsungHvyInd 5,180 UP 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,250 DN 250
MS IND 16,000 UP 400
OCI 88,800 DN 400
LS ELECTRIC 51,800 UP 500
KorZinc 564,000 DN 2,000
Hanwha 27,900 UP 50
DB HiTek 45,300 UP 1,300
(MORE)

