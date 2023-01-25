KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiEng&Const 37,650 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,900 0
CJ 84,200 DN 1,100
Mobis 212,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 74,600 DN 1,500
S-1 60,000 UP 1,200
ZINUS 37,600 DN 600
Hanchem 205,500 UP 4,500
DWS 41,150 0
KEPCO 20,250 DN 150
SamsungSecu 35,400 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,120 DN 30
SKTelecom 46,100 DN 800
HyundaiElev 30,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 127,200 UP 4,700
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,450 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 2,935 DN 10
Hanon Systems 9,180 UP 420
SK 194,700 UP 700
ShinpoongPharm 20,550 DN 100
Handsome 27,000 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 61,000 UP 1,500
Asiana Airlines 15,630 UP 80
COWAY 55,100 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,300 DN 3,700
IBK 10,540 UP 90
DONGSUH 20,300 UP 250
SamsungEng 24,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 118,800 DN 700
PanOcean 5,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 0
CheilWorldwide 21,850 DN 50
LOTTE CONF 118,000 0
KT 36,000 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24300 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 14,200 DN 600
LG Uplus 11,220 DN 230
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,300 UP 200
KT&G 95,400 UP 700
Doosan Enerbility 16,110 DN 140
