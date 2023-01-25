KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosanfc 33,150 UP 1,200
LG Display 13,240 UP 40
Kangwonland 23,800 DN 50
NAVER 202,000 UP 6,000
Kakao 62,600 UP 1,400
NCsoft 467,500 UP 11,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,400 DN 1,500
COSMAX 77,900 DN 400
KIWOOM 101,500 UP 3,200
DSME 20,100 UP 100
HDSINFRA 7,270 DN 120
DWEC 4,665 UP 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,700 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 338,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 34,250 UP 100
LG H&H 732,000 DN 22,000
LGCHEM 652,000 UP 27,000
KEPCO E&C 64,000 UP 2,200
ShinhanGroup 44,050 UP 750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,700 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,450 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 96,600 UP 300
Celltrion 164,500 UP 2,000
TKG Huchems 19,590 DN 260
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,300 UP 300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,500 DN 1,700
KIH 62,600 UP 900
GS 44,950 DN 450
LIG Nex1 78,500 UP 400
Fila Holdings 36,500 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 52,400 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 2,885 0
AMOREPACIFIC 145,600 DN 2,900
FOOSUNG 12,310 UP 210
SK Innovation 161,500 UP 5,000
POONGSAN 35,450 UP 1,100
KBFinancialGroup 58,500 UP 1,500
Hansae 16,090 DN 410
Youngone Corp 43,500 UP 150
(MORE)
BTS' Jin completes basic training in military
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
(2nd LD) Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
Cold wave warnings issued across S. Korea; Seoul witnesses coldest day
Chinese man deported after refusing to quarantine, fleeing
(LEAD) Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
(2nd LD) Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
U.S. military presence in S. Korea does not bother N. Korea at all: Pompeo