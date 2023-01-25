KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 66,500 DN 1,100
GKL 20,150 DN 150
KOLON IND 44,200 DN 200
HanmiPharm 259,000 0
SD Biosensor 29,200 UP 100
Meritz Financial 45,950 DN 1,050
BNK Financial Group 7,240 UP 80
emart 106,100 UP 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 43,600 DN 250
PIAM 34,150 UP 1,450
HANJINKAL 40,150 0
CHONGKUNDANG 82,800 UP 900
DoubleUGames 49,600 UP 450
HL MANDO 43,850 UP 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 798,000 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,650 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,310 UP 10
Netmarble 58,000 UP 1,000
KRAFTON 174,000 UP 1,500
HD HYUNDAI 63,000 DN 200
ORION 124,500 UP 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,700 UP 1,050
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,010 DN 190
BGF Retail 189,900 DN 2,600
SKCHEM 82,100 UP 1,600
HDC-OP 10,810 DN 40
HYOSUNG TNC 401,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 379,500 UP 2,500
HANILCMT 11,280 DN 20
SKBS 75,000 UP 700
WooriFinancialGroup 12,890 UP 190
KakaoBank 28,150 UP 350
kakaopay 66,700 UP 600
HYBE 186,400 DN 600
SK ie technology 65,500 UP 2,700
K Car 13,010 UP 60
LG Energy Solution 484,000 UP 14,500
DL E&C 37,250 DN 800
SKSQUARE 36,750 UP 1,500
(END)
