Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Innotek Q4 net income down 22.3 pct to 203.9 bln won

All News 16:12 January 25, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 203.9 billion won (US$165.6 million), down 22.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 170 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 429.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 14.4 percent to 6.54 trillion won.

The operating profit was 49.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#LG Innotek
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!