LG Innotek 2022 net income up 10.3 pct to 979.8 bln won

All News 16:12 January 25, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 979.8 billion won (US$795.5 million), up 10.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.27 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.26 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 31.1 percent to 19.58 trillion won.
