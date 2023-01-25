S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 25, 2023
All News 16:31 January 25, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.535 3.548 -1.3
2-year TB 3.382 3.396 -1.4
3-year TB 3.285 3.330 -4.5
10-year TB 3.229 3.279 -5.0
2-year MSB 3.390 3.404 -1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.400 4.453 -5.3
91-day CD 3.660 3.670 -1.0
(END)
