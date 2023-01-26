Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Na Kyung-won hoists white flag; ruling party leadership race to be affected by Yoon's preference (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Unprecedented heating bills, public utility bills to rise (Kookmin Daily)
-- During N. Korean drone infiltrations, S. Korean military's three info dissemination systems did not function properly (Donga Ilbo)
-- Big conglomerates bolster Washington, D.C., offices 'in response to trade pressure' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- High schooler notified of expulsion for writing sexual harassment comments on teacher evaluation (Segye Times)
-- Students return to major in nuclear power fields (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party leadership race shapes up to be two-way contest between Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- UNC concludes both N. Korean violation, S. Korean counteraction breached armistice (Hankyoreh)
-- Prices of water, ice cream to rise next month (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Japan joins foundry nano tech competition amid battle between S. Korea, Taiwan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's regulatory shackles block global logistics center (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Storm bears down on Korea days after Jeju hit hard (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Embattled Na drops out of race for ruling party leadership (Korea Herald)
-- Women with hearing impairments break employment barriers at nail salon (Korea Times)
