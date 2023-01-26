SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 26.



Korean-language dailies

-- Na Kyung-won hoists white flag; ruling party leadership race to be affected by Yoon's preference (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Unprecedented heating bills, public utility bills to rise (Kookmin Daily)

-- During N. Korean drone infiltrations, S. Korean military's three info dissemination systems did not function properly (Donga Ilbo)

-- Big conglomerates bolster Washington, D.C., offices 'in response to trade pressure' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- High schooler notified of expulsion for writing sexual harassment comments on teacher evaluation (Segye Times)

-- Students return to major in nuclear power fields (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party leadership race shapes up to be two-way contest between Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- UNC concludes both N. Korean violation, S. Korean counteraction breached armistice (Hankyoreh)

-- Prices of water, ice cream to rise next month (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Japan joins foundry nano tech competition amid battle between S. Korea, Taiwan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea's regulatory shackles block global logistics center (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Storm bears down on Korea days after Jeju hit hard (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Embattled Na drops out of race for ruling party leadership (Korea Herald)

-- Women with hearing impairments break employment barriers at nail salon (Korea Times)

(END)