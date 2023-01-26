Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:10 January 26, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Na Kyung-won hoists white flag; ruling party leadership race to be affected by Yoon's preference (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Unprecedented heating bills, public utility bills to rise (Kookmin Daily)
-- During N. Korean drone infiltrations, S. Korean military's three info dissemination systems did not function properly (Donga Ilbo)
-- Big conglomerates bolster Washington, D.C., offices 'in response to trade pressure' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- High schooler notified of expulsion for writing sexual harassment comments on teacher evaluation (Segye Times)
-- Students return to major in nuclear power fields (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party leadership race shapes up to be two-way contest between Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- UNC concludes both N. Korean violation, S. Korean counteraction breached armistice (Hankyoreh)
-- Prices of water, ice cream to rise next month (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Japan joins foundry nano tech competition amid battle between S. Korea, Taiwan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's regulatory shackles block global logistics center (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Storm bears down on Korea days after Jeju hit hard (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Embattled Na drops out of race for ruling party leadership (Korea Herald)
-- Women with hearing impairments break employment barriers at nail salon (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!