Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, surrounding areas
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- A heavy snow advisory was issued Thursday in the greater Seoul area and some central parts of the country, the state weather agency said.
The advisory went into effect in Seoul's southwest and northwest regions, Incheon, parts of Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul and the coastal region of South Chungcheong Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The snowfall was heaviest overnight and into early Thursday, impacting the morning commute, the KMA said.
The KMA advised citizens to use public transportation and leave for work earlier than usual to avoid heavy traffic congestion.
Between 2 and 7 centimeters of snow is expected until Friday and more than 10 centimeters in mountainous regions on the southern island of Jeju, the KMA said.
Eastern parts of Gyeonggi Province and inland areas of Gangwon Province are forecast to receive 1 to 5 cm of snowfall, the agency said.
Temperatures in most parts of the country were expected to rise to between minus 2 C and 6 C, the KMA said.
