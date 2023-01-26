Yoon to meet NATO chief, U.S. defense secretary next week
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to hold meetings next week with Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, a presidential official said Thursday.
The NATO chief and the U.S. defense secretary are set to visit Seoul next week, and the presidential office is making arrangements for meetings with Yoon, the official told Yonhap News Agency.
During the meetings, Yoon is expected to reaffirm his commitment to strengthening the solidarity with the international community to counter global crises. Nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, and other regional and international security matters could also be discussed.
South Korea has strengthened its partnership with NATO by establishing its diplomatic mission to NATO last November. Yoon attended a NATO summit in June last year, becoming the first South Korean leader to have taken part in the summit.
