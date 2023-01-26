Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 26, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-7 Snow 60

Incheon 00/-6 Snow 60

Suwon 01/-8 Snow 60

Cheongju 01/-8 Snow 70

Daejeon 02/-9 Snow 60

Chuncheon -1/-12 Snow 60

Gangneung 03/-6 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 03/-8 Sunny 60

Gwangju 03/-7 Sunny 60

Jeju 08/01 Sunny 60

Daegu 04/-10 Sunny 60

Busan 06/-5 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!