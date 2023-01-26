Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 26, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-7 Snow 60
Incheon 00/-6 Snow 60
Suwon 01/-8 Snow 60
Cheongju 01/-8 Snow 70
Daejeon 02/-9 Snow 60
Chuncheon -1/-12 Snow 60
Gangneung 03/-6 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 03/-8 Sunny 60
Gwangju 03/-7 Sunny 60
Jeju 08/01 Sunny 60
Daegu 04/-10 Sunny 60
Busan 06/-5 Sunny 20
(END)
