Samsung SDS 2022 net income up 78.4 pct to 1.13 tln won
All News 10:16 January 26, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 1.13 trillion won (US$917.4 million), up 78.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 916.1 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 808.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 26.4 percent to 17.23 trillion won.
(END)
