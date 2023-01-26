SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.



Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)



1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.51 3.51

2-M 3.55 3.55

3-M 3.59 3.60

6-M 3.69 3.71

12-M 3.72 3.74



