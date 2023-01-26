Yoon calls for safeguarding Constitution

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday called for the justice ministry, the legislative agency and the competition watchdog to spare no efforts to safeguard the Constitution.

Yoon made the remark during a joint policy briefing from the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Government Legislation and the Fair Trade Commission.

Yoon branded the three organizations as an "institution that defends the Constitution, the value of the Republic of Korea," referring to South Korea by its official name.

"The nation's vision and values are all written in the Constitution," Yoon said. "The three institutions have much in common in terms of protecting the constitutional value."

Yoon instructed the three organizations to enhance measures defending the Constitution, citing efforts by chief executives to spread the vision and values of their companies to their employees and customers.



