Seoul stocks up late Thu. morning ahead of corporate earnings season
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Thursday morning as foreign investors snapped up shares ahead of the fourth quarter earnings season.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 13.23 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,441.8 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors still remained cautious of the latest macroeconomic data.
South Korea's economy grew at a pace of 2.6 percent last year due to weak exports and corporate investment.
Market top-caps were trading mixed.
No. 1 chipmaker Samsung Electronics inched up 0.63 percent, while smaller rival SK hynix slid 0.33 percent.
Auto shares gathered ground following better-than-expected fourth quarter results from Tesla Inc. Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.69 percent and sister affiliate Kia added 2 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,232 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.3 won from the previous session's close.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Vibe' by Taeyang, Jimin debuts No. 76 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Opposition floor leader calls for unity ahead of leader's questioning
-
Cold wave warnings issued across S. Korea; Seoul witnesses coldest day
-
(5th LD) Two dead, 8 missing as cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju
-
(4th LD) Cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju, 14 rescued but 9 unconscious
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(2nd LD) Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA