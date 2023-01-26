S. Korea to invest 1.2 tln won for energy tech development
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will earmark 1.21 trillion won (US$982.3 million) this year for technology development in nuclear energy, hydrogen and other energy resources, the industry ministry said Thursday.
The budget marked a 0.8 percent on-year growth, as the country has sought to secure advanced technologies to ensure energy security and to achieve zero-emission goals.
Of them, 205.9 billion won will be earmarked for hydrogen and related technologies, and 196.9 billion won will be spent on technologies for renewable energy resources, including solar cells, wind power and bio fuel, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The government also plans to spend 173.6 billion won in the nuclear energy field, including the development of small modular reactors, it added.
"Some 9.6 percent of the budget will be set aside for new projects to develop fresh, state-of-the-art technologies," a ministry official said, adding that the government will receive applications in March and April, and choose projects that will be entitled to state subsidies.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Vibe' by Taeyang, Jimin debuts No. 76 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker declares bid for PPP Supreme Council
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Opposition floor leader calls for unity ahead of leader's questioning
-
Cold wave warnings issued across S. Korea; Seoul witnesses coldest day
-
(5th LD) Two dead, 8 missing as cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju
-
(4th LD) Cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju, 14 rescued but 9 unconscious
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
(2nd LD) Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA