Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Motor 2022 net up 40.2 pct to 7.98 tln won

All News 14:06 January 26, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 7.98 trillion won (US$6.5 billion), up 40.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 9.81 trillion won, up 47 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 21.2 percent to 142.52 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Motor-Q4 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!