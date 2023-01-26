Hyundai Motor 2022 net up 40.2 pct to 7.98 tln won

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 7.98 trillion won (US$6.5 billion), up 40.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 9.81 trillion won, up 47 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 21.2 percent to 142.52 trillion won.

(END)