S. Korea's presidential aide visits Panama, El Salvador, Belize for 2030 World Expo bid
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean presidential aide visited Panama, El Salvador and Belize earlier this month to drum up support for the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Jang Sung-min, future strategy planning officer at the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol, made trips to the Central American nations on Jan. 3-10 to make a pitch for South Korea's bid to play host to the event in the southeastern city of Busan, and met with leaders and high-level officials of the respective countries, including El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.
On the occasions, Jang conveyed Yoon's message of plans to strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade, climate change, education and others, the ministry said.
Speaking to reporters in Seoul on Thursday, Jang said he has traveled to over 90 countries of some 170 members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) over the past seven months as part of the campaign. The BIE is an intergovernmental body in charge of overseeing the Expo.
"We believe the successful bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan will be a critical turning point that will determine the fate and future of our country," he said.
