KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 20,950 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 1,600 UP 46
LX INT 34,650 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 31,100 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 13,300 UP 210
DB HiTek 45,500 UP 200
CJ 84,500 UP 300
SKNetworks 3,970 UP 25
POSCO CHEMICAL 208,500 UP 25,700
DL 62,100 DN 400
HITEJINRO 25,800 UP 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,450 UP 10
KIA CORP. 69,300 UP 4,300
Yuhan 53,600 UP 300
SLCORP 27,050 UP 1,600
CJ LOGISTICS 90,200 DN 200
DOOSAN 91,300 DN 2,500
Meritz Insurance 54,300 0
KCC 231,500 UP 3,000
SKBP 74,900 UP 500
ORION Holdings 15,120 DN 40
AmoreG 38,400 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 174,900 UP 9,200
SK hynix 92,300 UP 900
Youngpoong 641,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,050 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,350 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 205,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,240 UP 50
Kogas 34,300 UP 300
Hanwha 28,200 UP 300
Daewoong 20,200 UP 200
TaekwangInd 739,000 UP 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,890 UP 160
KAL 24,350 UP 50
LG Corp. 83,400 UP 400
Boryung 9,680 UP 160
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,000 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,450 UP 1,100
Shinsegae 233,500 DN 500
(MORE)
