SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Daesang 20,950 DN 50

TaihanElecWire 1,600 UP 46

LX INT 34,650 UP 300

Hyundai M&F INS 31,100 DN 450

DongkukStlMill 13,300 UP 210

DB HiTek 45,500 UP 200

CJ 84,500 UP 300

SKNetworks 3,970 UP 25

POSCO CHEMICAL 208,500 UP 25,700

DL 62,100 DN 400

HITEJINRO 25,800 UP 50

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,450 UP 10

KIA CORP. 69,300 UP 4,300

Yuhan 53,600 UP 300

SLCORP 27,050 UP 1,600

CJ LOGISTICS 90,200 DN 200

DOOSAN 91,300 DN 2,500

Meritz Insurance 54,300 0

KCC 231,500 UP 3,000

SKBP 74,900 UP 500

ORION Holdings 15,120 DN 40

AmoreG 38,400 DN 300

HyundaiMtr 174,900 UP 9,200

SK hynix 92,300 UP 900

Youngpoong 641,000 UP 7,000

HyundaiEng&Const 38,050 UP 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,350 UP 450

SamsungF&MIns 205,500 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,240 UP 50

Kogas 34,300 UP 300

Hanwha 28,200 UP 300

Daewoong 20,200 UP 200

TaekwangInd 739,000 UP 7,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,890 UP 160

KAL 24,350 UP 50

LG Corp. 83,400 UP 400

Boryung 9,680 UP 160

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,000 UP 700

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,450 UP 1,100

Shinsegae 233,500 DN 500

(MORE)