KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 342,000 DN 3,500
SGBC 47,000 UP 1,500
Hyosung 69,400 UP 300
LOTTE 32,950 DN 250
GCH Corp 16,960 UP 150
LotteChilsung 160,500 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,070 UP 70
POSCO Holdings 314,000 UP 11,000
DB INSURANCE 67,000 DN 900
SamsungElec 63,900 UP 500
NHIS 9,440 UP 40
DongwonInd 46,700 DN 850
LS 69,300 UP 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108100 0
GC Corp 129,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 23,400 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 672,000 UP 23,000
KPIC 173,800 UP 2,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,940 UP 70
SKC 98,400 UP 2,900
GS Retail 28,500 UP 200
Ottogi 466,000 UP 3,000
MERITZ SECU 6,790 DN 10
HtlShilla 82,300 UP 100
Hanmi Science 30,550 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 147,000 DN 3,800
Hanssem 52,300 UP 100
F&F 145,900 DN 2,200
KSOE 76,900 UP 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,650 UP 1,400
MS IND 16,510 UP 510
OCI 91,200 UP 2,400
LS ELECTRIC 52,000 UP 200
KorZinc 573,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,170 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 77,600 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 35,650 DN 550
S-Oil 88,300 DN 700
LG Innotek 277,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,200 DN 600
