KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 January 26, 2023

HMM 21,800 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 54,500 UP 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 148,000 UP 100
Mobis 219,500 UP 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 77,600 UP 3,000
S-1 59,600 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,300 UP 2,850
ZINUS 38,200 UP 600
Hanchem 202,500 DN 3,000
DWS 41,750 UP 600
KEPCO 20,250 0
SamsungSecu 35,450 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,280 UP 160
SKTelecom 46,350 UP 250
HyundaiElev 30,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 127,200 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,850 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 2,960 UP 25
Hanon Systems 9,560 UP 380
SK 197,900 UP 3,200
ShinpoongPharm 20,900 UP 350
Handsome 27,100 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,500 UP 2,500
Asiana Airlines 15,360 DN 270
COWAY 56,100 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,600 UP 300
IBK 10,570 UP 30
DONGSUH 20,300 0
SamsungEng 24,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 119,700 UP 900
PanOcean 5,950 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 21,800 DN 50
LOTTE CONF 117,200 DN 800
KT 35,400 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24350 UP50
LOTTE TOUR 14,000 DN 200
LG Uplus 11,340 UP 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,300 0
KT&G 96,400 UP 1,000
(MORE)

