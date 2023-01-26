KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 16,280 UP 170
Doosanfc 33,650 UP 500
LG Display 13,590 UP 350
DWEC 4,695 UP 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,000 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 343,000 UP 4,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,900 DN 500
COSMAX 77,800 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 34,350 UP 100
DSME 20,400 UP 300
HDSINFRA 7,310 UP 40
LGELECTRONICS 97,900 UP 1,300
Kangwonland 23,800 0
NAVER 204,000 UP 2,000
ShinhanGroup 44,900 UP 850
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 54,900 DN 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,500 DN 1,800
Kakao 63,700 UP 1,100
NCsoft 472,000 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,100 UP 600
KIWOOM 100,900 DN 600
LG H&H 727,000 DN 5,000
KIH 63,000 UP 400
LGCHEM 685,000 UP 33,000
KEPCO E&C 64,100 UP 100
TKG Huchems 19,900 UP 310
Celltrion 165,300 UP 800
FOOSUNG 12,660 UP 350
GS 45,200 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,700 UP 3,200
LIG Nex1 80,300 UP 1,800
SK Innovation 164,400 UP 2,900
Fila Holdings 36,650 UP 150
AMOREPACIFIC 143,400 DN 2,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 53,100 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,805 DN 80
BNK Financial Group 7,280 UP 40
KOLON IND 44,800 UP 600
HanmiPharm 261,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 35,200 DN 250
(MORE)
'Vibe' by Taeyang, Jimin debuts No. 76 on Billboard Hot 100
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
Yoon reaffirms commitment to nuclear treaty in Davos
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
Publisher suspends supplying books by disgraced poet amid criticism
(5th LD) Two dead, 8 missing as cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju
Cold wave warnings issued across S. Korea; Seoul witnesses coldest day
(4th LD) Cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju, 14 rescued but 9 unconscious
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
Military blames 'insufficient' threat perception, equipment, training for failure to shoot down N.K. drones