KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 58,900 UP 400
Hansae 16,050 DN 40
PIAM 33,900 DN 250
SD Biosensor 29,600 UP 400
HANJINKAL 40,500 UP 350
Meritz Financial 45,250 DN 700
Youngone Corp 43,650 UP 150
emart 107,000 UP 900
CSWIND 68,300 UP 1,800
CHONGKUNDANG 82,700 DN 100
GKL 19,990 DN 160
DoubleUGames 49,050 DN 550
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 UP750
KOLMAR KOREA 43,300 DN 300
HL MANDO 45,500 UP 1,650
BGF Retail 189,400 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 34,950 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,290 DN 20
SKCHEM 82,500 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 795,000 DN 3,000
Netmarble 60,600 UP 2,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,800 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 13,370 UP 480
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,680 UP 670
KakaoBank 28,550 UP 400
KRAFTON 182,200 UP 8,200
HDC-OP 10,960 UP 150
HD HYUNDAI 63,200 UP 200
HANILCMT 11,260 DN 20
ORION 123,300 DN 1,200
SKBS 76,800 UP 1,800
HYOSUNG TNC 394,000 DN 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 383,000 UP 3,500
K Car 13,270 UP 260
SK ie technology 69,400 UP 3,900
LG Energy Solution 517,000 UP 33,000
DL E&C 37,900 UP 650
SKSQUARE 37,400 UP 650
HYBE 190,400 UP 4,000
kakaopay 66,000 DN 700
(END)
