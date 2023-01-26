Ex-figure skater gets 4-yr prison term for attempted rape of student
NAMYANGJU, South Korea, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Lee Kyu-hyeon, a former national figure skater, was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday for attempting to rape an underage student.
The Namyangju Branch of the Uijeongbu District Court found the 42-year-old Lee guilty of molesting and attempting to rape his student, and illegally filming the crime early last year. The victim was 18 years old at the time.
The court also ordered he be banned from working at child-related facilities for 10 years and undergo 50 hours of a child abuse treatment program.
Lee -- a younger brother of former speed skating national Lee Kyu-hyuk -- competed in the Winter Olympics in Nagano in 1998 and Salt Lake City in 2002. After retirement, he served as a coach for youth players.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Vibe' by Taeyang, Jimin debuts No. 76 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
Yoon reaffirms commitment to nuclear treaty in Davos
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
-
(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
-
Yoon reaffirms commitment to nuclear treaty in Davos
-
Publisher suspends supplying books by disgraced poet amid criticism
-
(5th LD) Two dead, 8 missing as cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju
-
Cold wave warnings issued across S. Korea; Seoul witnesses coldest day
-
(4th LD) Cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju, 14 rescued but 9 unconscious
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
Military blames 'insufficient' threat perception, equipment, training for failure to shoot down N.K. drones